Abiy urges stronger Kenya-Ethiopia ties, shared prosperity

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has reaffirmed the longstanding friendship between Kenya and Ethiopia, calling for stronger cooperation in trade, energy, infrastructure and cultural exchange.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret, Abiy said the two countries must turn their shared history into shared prosperity.

“History made us brothers, our choices must make us partners in shared prosperity. African freedom was not given; it was won by people who would not give up their dignity,” he said.

The PM called on farmers and producers to in both countries to trade more easily across their borders, while encouraging increased travel and cultural exchanges to strengthen people-to-people relations.

“Our farmers and producers must be able to trade more easily across our borders,” he said.

He pointed out on the growing business links between Kenya and Ethiopia citing Safaricom saying the mobile money platform has helped in expansion of financial services through MPesa.

“Our partnership grows through our businesses. Today, Safaricom connects millions of Ethiopians, and MPesa helps people send money and make payments,” Abiy noted.

He thanked Kenyans for their generosity saying: “Here in Kenya, we feel at home. We are among friends and family. I thank you, Mr President, and the people of Eldoret for your generous hospitality.”

Abiy paid tribute to those who fought for freedom noting that the sacrifices made by earlier generations should inspire current leaders.

“African freedom was not given, it was won by people who would not give up their dignity. Freedom is a trust. We pass it to the next generation, and we must turn it into opportunity for every citizen,” Abiy noted.