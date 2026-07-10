FootballSports

Sadio Mané retires from Senegal duty after World Cup exit

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Sadio Mané has officially closed the book on his Senegal career, confirming his international retirement in a statement carried by Le Quotidien days after the Lions of Teranga’s exit from the 2026 World Cup.
At 34, Mané leaves the national team having amassed 130 caps, scoring 54 goals and providing 29 assists across a career that began in 2012.
His farewell caps a rollercoaster final stretch with Senegal. The high point remains guiding his nation to their historic first Africa Cup of Nations title in 2021, beating Egypt on penalties.
A second AFCON crown followed in 2025, which the Lions of Teranga won, beating the hosts Morocco 1-0 in the final after extra time.
Only to be stripped of the title two months later, with the Atlas Lions being awarded a 3-0 victory by default and crowned champions by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).
This year’s World Cup brought no easier path. Senegal were drawn into a punishing group alongside France, Norway and Iraq, opening with a 3-1 defeat to the French before a 3-2 loss to Norway left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.
They regrouped to beat Iraq and scrape through as one of the best third-placed sides, only to be eliminated in the round of 16 after a heartbreaking 3-2 extra-time defeat to Belgium, having led 2-0 with five minutes left.
Off the pitch, the campaign was overshadowed by turmoil inside the Senegalese Football Federation.
Players’ qualification bonuses reportedly went unpaid despite the FSF banking prize money from both AFCON 2025 and World Cup qualification, while the squad’s US base camp drew complaints over substandard accommodation.
Head coach Pape Thiaw entered the tournament without a signed contract, and the federation was even accused of leaving the eliminated squad stranded in Seattle without return flights home.
Through all of it, Mané leaves as one of Senegalese football’s defining figures, and says he hopes to keep serving the national team in a new role.

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