Waiguru boosts NYOTA youth grants, waives permits

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has pledged an additional Ksh.10,000 to every NYOTA programme beneficiary from Kirinyaga County, becoming one of the first governors to enhance the National Government’s youth empowerment initiative with county resources.

Speaking on Friday during the disbursement of the second tranche of NYOTA funds at Ihura Stadium in Murang’a County, Waiguru announced that beneficiaries from Kirinyaga who received their final Ksh.25,000 installment will each receive an extra Ksh.10,000 from the county government, raising their total capital from Ksh.50,000 to Ksh.60,000.

The event brought together thousands of youth beneficiaries from Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties and was held concurrently with the national launch presided over by President William Ruto in Nairobi, while Cabinet Secretaries and other senior government officials led similar events across the country.

Beyond the cash top-up, Waiguru announced that all NYOTA beneficiaries from Kirinyaga will be exempted from paying county business permit fees, giving the young entrepreneurs a head start as they establish their enterprises.

“We have directed that all NYOTA beneficiaries from Kirinyaga will not pay for business permits. In addition, those receiving their second tranche today will each get an extra Ksh.10,000 from the County Government. We shall obtain the list of beneficiaries from the National Government to facilitate the top-up,” she said.

The Governor said the county’s support complements the National Government’s efforts to empower young people and reflects her administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for youth-owned businesses to thrive.

She further revealed that the County Government has set aside Ksh.90 million under its empowerment programme to support more youth and women to venture into various enterprises, noting that the county remains committed to expanding economic opportunities for young people.

Waiguru hailed the NYOTA programme as a transformative initiative whose impact is already being felt across the country.

“This is a brilliant programme by President William Ruto, and its fruits can already be seen. I encourage our young people to embrace humble beginnings and use this support as a springboard to prosperity. One day you will look back and realize how far you have come because you worked hard and remained focused,” she said.

The Governor reminded the youth that the Mt. Kenya region has historically earned national respect for its entrepreneurial culture, urging beneficiaries to revive that legacy through hard work and enterprise.

“Our community has always been known for its business acumen. Across Kenya, small businesses that sustained local economies were largely run by people from this region. Let us restore that glory by embracing entrepreneurship and building successful enterprises that create wealth and jobs,” she added.

Cabinet Secretary for Lands and Housing Alice Wahome said the programme continues to expand, revealing that while 5,294 beneficiaries received the first tranche of funding, the latest disbursement covered 7,055 beneficiaries across the three counties.

She lauded Governor Waiguru for strengthening the programme through the waiver of business permits and the additional financial support, saying the move would significantly improve the chances of success for the young entrepreneurs.

“Wakati serikali ya kitaifa na serikali za kaunti zinafanya kazi pamoja, wananchi ndio wanaonufaika. Governor Waiguru has shown leadership by topping up the funds and waiving business licences, and I encourage other governors to support the NYOTA programme in the same way,” Wahome said.

Cabinet Secretary for Trade, Investment and Industry Lee Kinyanjui said a total of Ksh.176 million had been disbursed to beneficiaries across Murang’a, Kirinyaga and Nyeri counties.

He observed that many of the country’s most successful entrepreneurs started with very little capital, urging the youth not to underestimate the value of the seed funding.

“The biggest businesses we admire today started as small ideas. This programme offers young people a real opportunity to build sustainable enterprises. What makes NYOTA unique is that it not only provides capital but also equips beneficiaries with entrepreneurship training, giving them a better chance of succeeding,” he said.

Meanwhile, President William Ruto, speaking during the Nairobi event, announced that the government will establish a national database of NYOTA beneficiaries to enable them to access future government incentives and business support.

He directed government agencies to enroll beneficiaries who have not undergone technical or vocational training in on-the-job skills programmes and announced that about 20,000 youth will receive government-sponsored trade certification after undertaking free competency assessments.

The President also challenged county governments to develop supportive frameworks for small businesses, including waiving business permits for newly established enterprises during their first two years of operation.

Further, he directed the Youth Enterprise Development Fund, Women Enterprise Fund, Uwezo Fund and Kenya Industrial Estates to develop tailored financial products that will provide affordable financing and business support to NYOTA beneficiaries, ensuring that the seed capital grows into sustainable enterprises.

The NYOTA programme targets over 90,000 young Kenyans with seed capital, business training and mentorship, and is expected to play a key role in tackling youth unemployment while fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth across the country.