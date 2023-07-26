Saint Vincent and the Grenadines support Morocco’s territorial integrity

Gonsalves praised Morocco's dedication to the UN-sponsored political process and the Kingdom's unwavering support for Staffan de Mistura, the UN Secretary-General's personal envoy for the Sahara.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has reiterated its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity, stating that the Kingdom’s autonomy proposal is “the unique solution” to finally put an end to the regional Sahara conflict.

This stance was stated in a joint statement following discussions held in Rabat on Friday between Nasser Bourita, the minister of foreign affairs, African cooperation, and Moroccan expatriates, and Ralph Gonsalves, the prime minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, who is currently in the Kingdom on a working visit.

Additionally, he commended UN initiatives as the only framework for establishing a practical, realistic, and long-lasting political resolution to the regional issue over the Sahara.

According to the joint statement, Bourita updated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister on the most recent developments regarding the Moroccan Sahara issue and reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to the ongoing political process intended to find a fair and lasting resolution to this manufactured conflict.

Gonsalves met with Rachid Talbi El Alami, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and Aziz Akhannouch, Head of Government, while in Morocco.