Sakaja refutes impeachment rumours, reaffirms commitment to development

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed claims of a potential impeachment motion against him, asserting that his administration remains focused on delivering its promises to the people of Nairobi.

Speaking during the launch of phase 3 of the Dishi na County kitchen in Umoja, Sakaja described the rumors as baseless distractions.

“We have delivered 17 kitchens across 17 sub-counties. We will not be distracted by naysayers. Our focus is on delivering what we promised,” said Sakaja.

“We have a mandate, and we don’t have time for rumors. Our priority is to work for our people, not to engage in gossip,” he added.

He also denied reports that he had been removed from President William Ruto’s jet to China, clarifying that he was occupied with project launches and was not scheduled to travel.

“Which plane are people talking about? I was scheduled to be in Umoja today, not in China. Those are just rumors,” Sakaja stated.

The Governor commended the ongoing cooperation between President Ruto and Raila Odinga, noting that his administration has operated successfully despite having a minority in the county assembly.

“Many were skeptical about my decision to work with the opposition, but now it’s clear that we have a national government of inclusivity that will deliver. We fully support that,” he said.

Several Members of the County Assembly (MCAs), including Umoja MCA Mark Ronaldo, echoed Sakaja’s sentiments, urging the county executive to focus on service delivery and dismiss impeachment rumors.

“This is not Meru County, we will not impeach our Governor. If anything, before considering impeachment, those in the executive who are underperforming should be addressed first,” stated Korogocho MCA Absalom Odhiambo.

At the same time, Sakaja announced plans to extend the Dishi Na County feeding program to informal schools across Nairobi to ensure that all students benefit from the initiative.

“We will assess how all schools in informal settlements can be included in the feeding program,” he stated.

The Dishi na County program has seen the establishment of 17 kitchens across the county, with participating public schools now offering meals to learners for Ksh5.