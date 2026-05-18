Senegal to host 2026 Africa Cup Of Nations Beach Soccer

The Confederation of Africa Football,CAF has confirmed Senegal will host the 2026 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations with the dates set to be revealed in due time.

Senegal are record five-time winners of the CAF Beach Soccer AFCON, having won the last five consecutive editions, including the 2024 edition in Egypt.

The tournament will once again bring together eight (8) of Africa’s leading Beach Soccer Nations, with qualification to the next FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in 2027 among the major incentives for participating teams.

Senegal hosted the 2021 edition of the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations.