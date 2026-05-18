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NLP Party calls urgent action to address rising fuel costs

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read
PHOTO | File

National Liberal Party (NLP) has urged the government to address the factors driving high fuel prices that including taxation on fuel, inefficiencies in the energy sector, aa well as lack of transparency in pricing. 

In a statement, NLP, party leader, Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli called for the immediate publication of the fuel pricing formula and a 90-day suspension of VAT on petroleum products to ease pressure on Kenyans.

“We call on government to address the root causes: excessive taxation on fuel, inefficiencies in the energy sector, and lack of transparency in pricing. Specifically, NLP demands the immediate publication of the fuel pricing formula and a 90-day suspension of VAT on petroleum products to give Kenyans breathing space,” said Dr. Muli.

Dr. Muli noted that Kenya, like other countries affected by global oil price fluctuations, has policy options available to cushion consumers, including targeted tax adjustments, improved use of strategic reserves, and reforms in the energy sector to enhance efficiency.

He further demanded that the government convene an urgent multi-stakeholder forum within 7 days to deliberate on sustainable solutions to fuel pricing and the broader cost-of-living challenge.

 

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