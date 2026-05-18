Matatu strike bites over high fuel prices as police assure of security

The National Police Service has assured Kenyans of adequate security even as matatu operators made good on their threat to withdraw services over rising fuel prices.

Thousands of commuters were stranded on Monday morning after public service vehicles (PSVs) operating on various routes joined a nationwide strike.

Several roads were barricaded, while some vehicles ferrying passengers to Nairobi were turned away. The disruption also affected learning, with many schools advising learners to remain at home.

Last Thursday, the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) announced an increase of Ksh16.65 per litre for Super Petrol and Ksh46.29 per litre for diesel, while kerosene prices remained unchanged.

The adjustments have sparked public outrage over the rising cost of living.

In a statement, authorities said measures had been put in place to ensure normal operations across the country.

The police said they were aware of reports that a section of matatu operators and public service transport actors intended to stage a strike. However, the service noted that the majority of stakeholders in the transport sector remained committed to uninterrupted operations.

“The National Police Service (NPS) has noted reports of a planned matatu strike on Monday, 18 May, organised by a minority of matatu operators and a section of public service transport actors. The majority of stakeholders in the transport sector remain committed to conducting their business without interruption,” NPS said.

It cited the position of the United Transport Association of Kenya (UTAK), which has distanced itself from the strike by issuing a comprehensive statement to that effect.

The NPS urged members of the public to remain calm, continue with their daily activities, and cooperate with law enforcement officers deployed across the country.

“The National Police Service wishes to assure Kenyans of their security as they go about their duties,” the statement read. “Security measures have been enhanced, and any disruptive conduct will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.”

Kenyans have been asked to report emergencies or suspicious activities through the toll-free numbers 999 and 911, or anonymously via the #FichuaKwaDCI platform on 0800 722 203 and WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.