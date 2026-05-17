Transport operators to paralyze operations Monday

Stakeholders in Kenya’s transport sector have unanimously called for a countrywide strike beginning midnight in protest of the high fuel prices announced last week.

In a joint statement issued on Sunday, over 15 stakeholders under the Transport Sector Alliance umbrella resolved to stand together saying the hike had worsened the cost of living for Kenyans.

“Following a high-level consultative meeting held today, Sunday, 17th May 2026, all stakeholders in Kenya’s transport sector have unanimously reaffirmed that no vehicle shall move starting midnight today in the nationwide Transport Sector Fuel Strike scheduled for Monday, 18th May 2026, is fully on,” a statement from the Transport Sector Alliance read.

The suspension of transport services comes after the latest fuel price hike announced last week by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), which triggered outrage among PSV operators.

The stakeholders called for solidarity in tomorrow’s protest saying the rising cost of fuel has made it difficult for Kenyans to meet their daily needs.

“This action is not only for transport operators, but for every Kenyan citizen. The ordinary mwananchi is the ultimate victim of high fuel prices, paying more for transport, food, electricity, and essential commodities. For this reason, farmers, business owners, workers, and consumers across the country have already expressed solidarity,” they said.

Among key demands issued by the Transport Sector Alliance include the reversal of the fuel price increase announced on 14th May 2026, the standardization of all petroleum products at the current kerosene price of Ksh 152.78 per litre and a reduction of petrol and diesel prices to approximately Ksh 152 per litre.

Further, they demanded for the resignation or dismissal of the Cabinet Secretary for Energy and Petroleum as well as the accountability for public officials who have permitted the importation and sale of substandard fuel that is damaging vehicle engines.