CS Mutua: Kenya remains an attractive destination for trade, investment

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has assured of government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for trade and investment in the wake of opposition led protests.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, CS Alfred Mutua said the country remains open for business while warning of fake videos and propaganda that are being peddled to scare away investors.

“As we speak, many people are visiting Kenya. We are receiving many requests for official and state visits because they have faith in our country,” he stated.

The CS claimed that the ongoing demonstrations were an attempt by the Opposition to destabilize the country’s economy without coming up with appropriate solutions to address the prevailing challenges.

“We need to stabilize our economy, create new jobs and opportunities for our young population. This will only happen under a secure and stable environment devoid of propaganda and political opportunism,” he noted.

The CS further criticized United Nation’s statement issued last week, which cited widespread violence and disproportionate use of force during the opposition’s anti-government protests.

Mutua noted that the statement was inaccurate and misleading adding that the UN body had “fallen prey to propaganda fallen prey to propaganda and was being used to lay the groundwork for a smear campaign.”

The CS assured that the government will ensure protection of lives and property during the protests.

“The Government of Kenya endeavours to protect the rights of individuals engaged in peaceful assembly and peaceful protests whilst maintaining public safety law and order in line with the constitution of Kenya, and as provided for in the UN Declaration of Human Rights,” he said.