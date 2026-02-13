AfricaLocal NewsNEWS

President Ruto calls on Africa to lead in green industrialisation amid global climate investment surge

President William Ruto has called on African States to take advantage of global economic shifts in climate investment to position Africa as the premier destination for green industrialisation.

The President pointed out that Africa’s vast renewable resources make it ideal for climate adaptation and clean energy investments.

He noted that global energy-transition investment reached a new high of about $2.3 trillion (KSh299 trillion) in 2025, continuing the steady movement towards low-carbon energy systems and technologies.

“The global economy is moving toward lower-carbon production, electrified value chains, and technology-intensive industry. In this context, reliable and affordable power is becoming a core driver of competitiveness,” he said.

He made the remarks when he chaired the Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) meeting, on the sidelines of the 39th African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Friday.

The meeting was attended by President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania, Vice-President of Uganda and Seychelles, Prime Minister of Algeria, ministers, representatives of the African Union Commission, and development partners.

The President said green industrialisation is a strategic alignment that will strengthen the economies of African States and create sustainable employment for the continent’s youthful population.

He said the Nairobi Declaration at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in 2023 sets a clear direction towards climate-positive growth.

“Our climate agenda is inseparable from development, energy access, and industrialisation,” he said.

President Ruto pointed out that Africa must lead in placing climate priorities at the centre of economic planning and investment decisions.

He commended the Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa and the Africa Green Industrialisation Initiative as practical vehicles for achieving the continent’s climate goals, supported by the African Continental Free Trade Area.

“Notably, the Green Industrialisation Initiative secured commitments of $100 billion (KSh13 trillion) from African financial institutions at the second Africa Climate Summit,” he added.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania explained that her country fully supports continental climate action.

President Suluhu aid Tanzania is seeking opportunities in green industrialisation, especially in value addition.

She noted that the collective success of Africa’s climate action will depend on concerted efforts from member states.

Additionally, she said political commitment on climate adaptation must translate into tangible benefits for the people.

African Union Commission Chair Mahamoud Ali Youssouf assured the Committee that climate action remains a priority for the commission.

He explained that robust measures have been put in place to deliver on the continent’s climate action goals.

He called on Member States to support efforts geared towards reversing the effects of climate change.

 

