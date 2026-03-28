RugbySports

Shujaa face leaders Germany in Sao Paulo opener as they aim promotion into HSBC 7’s

Shujaa will kick off the Brazil leg against the leading team, Germany,today at 4:22 pm, followed by a match against Canada at 10:22 pm.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Kenya national rugby sevens team, Shujaa, will compete in the third and final leg of the HSBC Sevens Division Two in Sao Paulo, Brazil,between today and tomorrow, aiming to secure a spot in the HSBC Sevens World Championship next season.

Shujaa will kick off the Brazil leg against the leading team, Germany,today at 4:22 pm, followed by a match against Canada at 10:22 pm.

Tomorrow, Kenya will face the USA before concluding their fixtures against Uruguay.

Kevin Wambua’s team currently holds third place in the standings with 32 points, having earned bronze medals in both Nairobi and Montevideo, and must finish third to secure promotion to the top tier of rugby.

Germany leads with 38 points, tied with the USA, while Uruguay, the closest challenger to Kenya, trails Shujaa by 4 points.

The top four teams will advance to the Core IRB Series next season.

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