County News

Kenya calls for enhanced global cooperation to counter synthetic drug threat

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read
NACADA Board Chair Bishop Dr. Stephen Mairori delivers a statement during 69th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna

Kenya has called for stronger international cooperation and technical support to address the growing global threat posed by synthetic drugs, warning that evolving drug markets are complicating efforts to combat narcotics trafficking and abuse.

The appeal was made during the 69th session of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs in Vienna, where Kenya reiterated its commitment to global anti-narcotics efforts while urging increased capacity-building support for developing countries.

Kenya’s Head of Delegation, Bishop Dr. Stephen Mairori, who also chairs the board of the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), said the rapid emergence of synthetic drugs is reshaping the global drug landscape and requires a coordinated international response.

Speaking during discussions on the implementation of the 2019 Ministerial Declaration, Mairori outlined Kenya’s legal and policy framework on drug control, noting that the country has adopted a national policy that integrates security measures, public health interventions and comprehensive care for affected individuals.

He said Kenya remains guided by the principle of shared responsibility in addressing the global drug problem, but cautioned that emerging drug trends present new obstacles.

According to the Kenyan delegation, the drug market has expanded beyond traditional plant-based narcotics to synthetic substances that can be produced in laboratories anywhere in the world. The envoy also pointed to the rising trend of combining different substances, a practice he described as increasingly dangerous.

Nakhumicha: Services at KNH have improved remarkably
KeNHA steps up crackdown on overloading and road vandalism
Nakhumicha urges parents to enrol their children in Ugenya KMTC
Open University of Kenya will boost access to higher education

“These evolving trends are a catalyst to a paradigm shift in countering the world drug problem,” Mairori stated.

“Our interventions must also be live to the impact these substances and drug mixtures have on the health and well-being of individuals, families, and communities.”

To counter these new threats, Kenya called for a specific focus on developing countries.

The delegation stressed the urgent need to strengthen modern forensics to analyze synthetic drugs and New Psychoactive Substances, enhance technological platforms to monitor drug-related activities, and prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals.

Mairori welcomed the Commission’s decision to retain the implementation of global drug control commitments as a standing agenda item.

He expressed hope that by the next major review scheduled for 2029, member states will have made measurable progress in protecting communities from the evolving drug threat.

Double collection of KCSE exam papers curbs early exposure
Three arrested for allegedly attempting to bribe police with Ksh1.7M
National Committee on Review of New University Education Funding Model launched
Lands CS breaks ground for South B Modern Market in Nairobi
Government to distribute childhood vaccines in regional depots from Friday
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ASSNTURE Holdings expands operations to Kenya
Next Article 2026 WRC is finally here as drivers complete the Shakedown
- Advertisement -
Latest News
National Liberal Party triumphs in Symbol dispute in Court
County News NEWS
Kipchoge announces Porto Alegre as his South American stop for seven marathons world tour
Athletics Sports
2026 WRC is finally here as drivers complete the Shakedown
Rally Sports
ASSNTURE Holdings expands operations to Kenya
Technology

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Public Service Dept honoured for gender, inclusion excellence

County NewsNEWS

Avenews, KMC, KLMC launch KSh 2.2B trade-financing model to transform Kenya’s livestock sector

County NewsMore

SemaNaSpox podcast wins most informative show award

DRUG
County NewsNEWS

PS Muthoni defends move to introduce annual SHA contributions

Show More