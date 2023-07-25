St. Mary Girls School closed indefinitely after fire incident

St Mary Girls Secondary School Thigio, Limuru Constituency has been closed indefinitely after a fire incident that occurred on Saturday.

The incident razed down a dormitory where more 400 students were affected by the fire.

Ndeiya Sub-County Education Officer Kariuki Mwangi said the school Board of Management decided to close the school indefinitely to give way for investigations.

At the same time Kariuki said three girls have been arrested after officers from Directorate of Criminal Investigation zeroed in to them and they are being held at Tigoni Police Station.

Speaking when he was donating mattress in the school, Limuru Constituency legislature Engineer John Kiragu said his office through NG-CDF emergency kitty have set aside money that will assist parents to rebuild a modernized dormitory where installation of CCTV cameras will be prioritized to enhance security of the students.