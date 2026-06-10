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204 Senior schools hit by unrest as CS Migos rules out early closure

The mid-term break for the Second Term of the 2026 School Year will take place as scheduled, from 24th June, 2026 to 28th June, 2026.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
5 Min Read

The Ministry of Education has revealed that 204 senior schools countrywide have been affected by a wave of unrest in recent weeks, with boarding schools bearing the brunt of the disturbances.

Speaking Wednesday during a media briefing, Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba ruled out any plans for an early closure of schools, noting that 59 of the affected institutions have already resumed normal operations after learners returned to class. He said efforts are ongoing to restore stability in the remaining schools and ensure learning continues uninterrupted.

Ogamba noted that more than 98 per cent of the country’s senior schools remain stable and are operating normally. Learners in Grades 1 to 9 have not experienced significant disruptions, while learning in day senior schools has largely continued without interruption.

” As a Ministry, we have undertaken preliminary reviews of most of the cases. From our analysis of reports across the country, less than 2% of the country’s senior schools have been affected by unrest, meaning that over 98% of schools remain stable and continue normal operations. Most of the schools affected are boarding senior schools. Day senior schools are largely not affected”, he told journalists.

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The briefing comes amid growing concern over rising cases of student unrest and follows the deadly fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, which claimed the lives of 16 students. Investigations established that the fire was an act of arson allegedly orchestrated by some learners. Nine suspects have since been arraigned in court and remanded in custody pending investigations.

The Cabinet Secretary said the government is treating the unrest and cases of indiscipline in schools with utmost seriousness, stressing that grievances should be addressed through established channels rather than through violence or destruction of property.

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“Whatever grievances learners may have, there can never be justification for causing death and destroying property. Any grievances must only be addressed through appropriate channels without resorting to unlawful actions or violence. All perpetrators will be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law”, he warned.

Multi-stakeholder team

To address the recurring challenge, the Government announced the formation of a multi-stakeholder team that will investigate the root causes of school unrest and recommend long-term solutions.

“To establish and address underlying causes of this perennial challenge of student unrest, we shall be forming a multistakeholder team to review the causes of unrest and make recommendations on strategies for stemming the challenge”, he said.

The Ministry also confirmed that the second-term mid-term break will proceed as scheduled from June 24 to June 28, 2026. Parents and guardians have been urged to use the break to engage with their children, provide guidance and raise any concerns through appropriate channels.

Schools have been directed to urgently convene Parents Association meetings to discuss learner welfare and the current situation in their institutions. They have also been instructed to strengthen safety measures, improve grievance-handling mechanisms and intensify guidance and counselling programmes.

Additionally, County and Sub-County Education Offices will conduct targeted safety assessments and monitor schools considered at risk of unrest.

Additionally, Migos announced plans to rationalise the school calendar from the next academic year to ensure balanced school terms.

“Starting next academic year, the Ministry shall rationalise the school calendar to ensure balanced terms across the school year”, he noted.

The Ministry commended the majority of learners, teachers, school heads and parents for maintaining discipline and ensuring continuity of learning despite the recent challenges, calling on all stakeholders to work together to safeguard the education sector and the well-being of learners.

Additional reporting by Joseph Elly

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