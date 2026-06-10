FootballSports

Harambee Starlets clinch bronze, switch focus to 2026 AWCON

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

The national women’s soccer team wound up their Four Nations Tournament with Bronze following their 6-0 mauling of hapless Lesotho during their third place play off at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Zambia.

Kenya had lost to Zambia 4-1 through post-match penalties in the opening match, but bounced back to hit six past their third-place opponents.

Hosts Zambia were crowned winners of the championship after defeating neighbours Zimbabwe 3-0 in the final.

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The four nations tournament accorded head coach Beldine Odemba an opportunity to gauge her squad as the team gears up for the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup Of Nations,AWCON, in Morocco.

Beldine switched her line up in the second half against Lesotho  as Kenya tested a structure close to their expected 2026 AWCON lineup.

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Kenya withdrew Annedy Kundu, Leah Andiema, Elizabeth Ochaka, Violet Nanjala and Martha Amunyolete for Vivian Shiyonzo, Mary Nthambi, Euphrasier Shikwatso, Marion Serenge and Mercy Airo after the break with Kenya leading 4-0.

‘’I feel that the team is ready, we worked on scoring and we have seen that its possible tactically a change or two and if I may speak about the squad, we might see a change of three players,’’ Beldine intimated.

Faila Adhiambo, Treza Engesha, Eglay Mukhwana and a brace from Catherine Khaemba secured Kenya the emphatic win.

‘’We got the win its good that we are sharpening our scoring.For us to score six goals in such a tournament it means that we are doing better and we can only get better’’

Defender Ruth Ingosi remarked that the win was a morale booster and helped the team in gelling ahead of the AWCON.

‘’Its morale boosting and after this there’s a bigger tournament coming and this really motivates us ahead of the Africa nations championship.It also gives us a chance to combine and build the team spirit there have been several new call ups and this only gives us a chance to get the right shape’’,Ingosi said.

“We have learnt a lot beginning with the Zambia match. We came here knowing that Lesotho was not a pushover, and we set the target of getting a win by more than three goals and we are happy we did it. However its not yet done’’, team Captain Mwanalima Adam averred.

Harambee Starlets will now switch its focus to the forthcoming AWCON which is scheduled to begin July 25th-Agust 16th in Morocco. Kenya is pooled in Group A alongside hosts Morocco, Algeria, and Senegal.

 

 

 

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