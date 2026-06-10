Waiguru intensifies campaign for UDA candidate in Ol Kalou by-election

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has asked voters in Ol Kalou to claim their rightful share in government by electing UDA candidate Samuel Muchina in the coming by-election.

Waiguru who was in Ol Kalou for the second time campaigning for Muchina, said it would be a big gamble for the constituents to leave government and support an opposition candidate.

The Governor said people of Ol Kalou had tasted benefits of having an MP who can work with government and therefore asked them not to be swayed into the opposition.

“You voted for this government, you cannot leave to go look for another government in the opposition. You must stick in Government and claim your rightful share,” Waiguru said.

Speaking at two separate campaign rallies at Kaibaga and Mirangine, the second term Governor said she was optimistic voters in Ol Kalou would elect Muchina so as to continue with their late MP David Kiaraho’s development legacy.

She said she was convinced electing Muchina on July 16 by-election would open a new development path for the constituency.

Noting that some parts of the area still lacked infrastructure like roads, electricity, piped water; the Governor said the constituency therefore needed a visionary leader who knows which doors to knock, so as to get the projects.

Waiguru dismissed as propaganda, claims by the opposition that the government was trying to entice votes by undertaking development projects during this campaign period.

She said people of Ol Kalou had elected the Kenya Kwanza administration and had the right to receive development projects regardless of the timing.

“The essence of electing leaders is for them to bring development, Kirinyaga has made lot of strides in healthcare, roads, clean water supply and electricity connectivity because of being in Government. We must put the interests of our people first,” she said.

Nyandarua MP Faith Gitau said voters in the area are clear of what they want and are not interested in political insults and unnecessary fights.

“The people of Ol Kalou want roads to transport their farm produce, bursaries for their children, good hospitals to end their long and tiresome journey for referrals in neighbouring counties and electricity to light up their homes and spur the economy,” she said, adding Muchina was the right candidate to replace Kiaraho because he had worked as his assistant for 13 years and therefore knew all problems facing the constituents.

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, MPs; Irine Njoki (Bahati), Gachoki Gitari(Kirinyaga Central), Ann Wamuratha (Kiambu) and David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East) asked voters to separate the July 16 by-election from the 2027 general election saying this was being used by the opposition to confuse them.

“The issues of 2027 will be conversed when the elections are called, for now these mini-elections are about the people and the future of Ol Kalou, lets separate the two so that you are not disadvantaged,” said MP Njoki.

On his part, Muchina asked voters to give him a chance to serve as their MP for the remaining months before the 2027 elections are called, saying he was well aware of all projects that needed to be completed.

He said he had worked for 13 years with MP Kiaraho and he had been entrusted to help him run the constituency office.

The UDA candidate said he would prioritize extension of electricity supply to villages, rehabilitation of roads and bursaries to support free education for all day school learners.