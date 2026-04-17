World Haemophilia Day: Over 5,000 Kenyans living with blood disorder

Kenyatta National Hospital will this morning join the global community in marking World Haemophilia Day under the theme “Diagnosis: First Step to Care”, shining a spotlight on the power of early diagnosis in transforming lives.

The event brings together healthcare specialists, advocates, and patients in a unified call for improved access to diagnosis and care for all inherited bleeding disorders.

Principal Secretary, State Department for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, will lead the celebrations even as the world seeks to raise global awareness about haemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders and promote better diagnosis and access to treatment.

EXPLAINER?

Haemophilia, a rare genetic blood disorder that causes blood not to clot properly due to lack of clotting factors, affects an estimated 5,300 Kenyans.

According to statistics from the Kenya Haemophilia Association, one in every 10,000 Kenyans suffers from haemophilia.

Despite growing awareness, patients in Kenya continue to face challenges, including misdiagnosis, high treatment costs, limited availability of care, and low public awareness.

The condition can cause continuous bleeding both internally and externally due to the absence of blood-clotting proteins.

Patients experience prolonged bleeding even from minor injuries, and in severe cases, spontaneous internal bleeding into joints and muscles, which can lead to permanent disability if left untreated.

Currently in Kenya, two major types of the disorder are most prevalent, including Haemophilia A and Haemophilia B.

The two most common types in Kenya are Haemophilia A and Haemophilia B. Haemophilia A, the more prevalent form, is caused by low levels of clotting factor VIII, while Haemophilia B—also known as Christmas disease—results from a deficiency of clotting factor IX.

In cases where haemophilia is undiagnosed, even minor injuries or surgeries can lead to serious internal bleeding, which can be life-threatening.

The main symptoms of haemophilia are easy bruising, having large bruises, and greater than normal bleeding from surgery or menstruation.

In cases where haemophilia is undiagnosed, even minor injuries or surgeries can lead to serious internal bleeding, which can be life-threatening.

The main symptoms of haemophilia are easy bruising, having large bruises, and greater than normal bleeding from surgery or menstruation.

In cases where haemophilia is undiagnosed, even minor injuries or surgeries can lead to serious internal bleeding, which can be life-threatening.

The main symptoms of haemophilia are easy bruising, having large bruises, and greater than normal bleeding from surgery or menstruation.