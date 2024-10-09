SureChill launches innovative energy harvesting controller

SureChill, a global leader in innovative cooling technology, has launched its groundbreaking Energy Harvesting Controller to advance the UN’s goal of “affordable and reliable energy for all” (SDG 7).

SureChill’s refrigerators utilize patented technology to deliver reliable solar-powered cooling without the need for costly batteries.

This new system extends its benefits globally by allowing surplus solar power to operate electrical equipment in medical, commercial, and domestic settings.

The controller powers the refrigerator and, through a solar home system, provides energy for phones, lights, fans, and TVs around the clock.

With years of experience collaborating with global aid agencies and national Ministries of Health, SureChill ensures reliable cooling for life-saving vaccines and medicines in remote areas with extreme conditions.

SureChill’s medical refrigerators have been pivotal in establishing sustainable cold chains to support remote immunization programs.

The company’s reputation is built on unique technology that guarantees vaccines will neither freeze nor overheat, maintaining stable conditions for days without power at the highest ambient temperatures.

The company has steadily expanded its product range from medical refrigeration to include solar and weak-grid fridges for domestic and commercial use, with multiple distributors in over 10 countries.

The Energy Harvesting Controller has been developed from this proven technology, funded by the UK Government’s Energy Catalyst program, an Innovate UK initiative that is part of the country’s International Climate Finance commitment.

Emilien Di Gennaro, SureChill’s CEO, stated, “We’ve joined the race to bring reliable energy to communities across rural Africa by developing another solution to work alongside our refrigerators. Our new Energy Harvesting Controller is yet another vital tool in our arsenal to utilize our patented cooling technology for the reliable storage of medicines, food, and beverages in some of the world’s most challenging environments.”

He added, “The fridges are self-contained, running directly from solar power without the need for batteries. Our new Energy Harvesting Controller enables us to expand the benefits by diverting surplus power to a solar home system. Now, SureChill Technology can provide affordable cooling and electricity to communities that have previously had neither.”

Di Gennaro emphasized, “We believe that this capability to provide stable cooling and power is invaluable in many other sectors. It’s been a significant achievement for our technical teams, who have worked tirelessly to bring these life-enhancing appliances to market. We are very fortunate and grateful for the support and funding we have received from the Energy Catalyst team and the UK Government.”