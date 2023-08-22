Suspect in detective Mayaka’s murder shot dead

One of the suspects linked to the murder of Detective David Mayaka has been shot dead by police in Nairobi’s Kayole area.

The suspect, identified as John Kamau alias Farouk refused to surrender to the police and instead shot at one of the officers who were out to arrest him.

“Armed with the CZ pistol that fired the fatal shots which took detective Mayaka’s life, the bloodthirsty thug had emerged from his door at an apartment in Njiru Sub-County and shot at one of our men injuring him on his left thigh,” a statement by the DCI reads in part.

The suspect was cornered during an operation by an elite team of sleuths drawn from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau at his house in Soweto Tuesday morning.

A pistol that was allegedly used in the shooting of detective Mayaka two weeks ago was also recovered during the operation. The said weapon was loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm calibre.

Also recovered in a backpack were assorted mobile phones suspected to have been violently acquired from victims of crime in the city.

Preliminary investigations conducted by ballistic experts based at the DCI National Forensic Laboratory have linked the firearm to over five armed robberies staged in Nairobi and Kiambu Counties in the last one year.

The robberies targeted MPESA outlets in the populous residential areas of Kayole, Buru Buru, Dandora and Dagoretti.

Detectives have since established that the recovered firearm had been violently robbed from an aide to a former Cabinet Secretary, in a robbery incident reported on November 17, 2021 in Ngong, Kajiado County.

During the incident, the aide who was a licensed firearm holder was driving into his compound at around 2am, when he was accosted by a four-man gang armed with an AK-47 assault riffle and crude weapons including metal bars and machetes.

Last week, police arrested of the one key suspects in the murder and impounded a motorbike used by the thugs on the fateful night.

A manhunt for the third suspect Henry Njihia, who is believed to be armed and dangerous is currently underway.

Detective Mayaka who was based at DCI Makadara was driving home in the company of his wife Kemunto Mayaka on August 8, at around 10PM when they were accosted by the three-man gang riding on a motorbike.

The officer had stopped his vehicle to change a flat tyre when the thugs struck, in a heart-wrenching scene that was captured by CCTV cameras mounted at an adjacent building.