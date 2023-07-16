Suspected bandits kill two in Laikipia West

Two people among them a Kenya Police Reservist were on Saturday evening killed by suspected bandits in Laikipia West.

The first incident that saw the police reservist Stepen Kibuchi aged 44 killed, happened at Laikipia Nature Conservancy Cutline near Security road, Kiambogo village in Githiga ward.

In the second incident, suspected bandits also attacked a shop and killed a 43 year old man at Karaba village in Marmanet ward.

Three members of the public were left with injuries and have since been treated and discharged at Nyahururu hospital.

Compensation programme

At the same time Laikipia Senator, John Kinyua has urged the government to establish a compensation programme to cushion families whose loved ones are killed in the many raids committed by armed attackers.

The lawmaker also asked the government to equip the National Police Reservists (NPRs) with drones and binoculars so that they can be scanning the Laikipia Nature Conservancy owned by conservationist Kuki Gullman and which is the major hideout of bandits according to the Senator.

The senator was speaking in Kongoni village, Laikipia west constituency when he condoled with the family of the slain NPR officer Stephen Kibuchi.

The senator was accompanied by the area Member of National Assembly, Wachira Karani who called on the government to provide advanced equipment to NPR to help them fight the bandits.

The MP also promised to support the families of the deceased until the government establishes a compensation programme for the NPRs.

Roseline Mweni called on the Interior CS, Kithure Kindiki to also visit Laikipia like he has been doing in Shakahola, and address the killings in the County that have left many young widows and children.

Mweni castigated leaders who visit after every killing, promise to assist the bereaved families, but fail to honour their promise.