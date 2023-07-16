CS Kindiki calls on public officers to respect rule of Law

All persons, including current and former political leaders and public office holders, have an obligation to follow the law, the Interior Cabinet Secretary has said.

Speaking at Sunday when he joined worshipers at Kaanwa Catholic Church in Tharaka Nithi County, the CS said retired office holders, including former Presidents, Governors, MPs or MCAs must allow their successors to execute their mandate and not resort to blackmail, sabotage, and other unorthodox means to derail them.

He reiterated that “the Government respects and upholds the Constitution and all its provisions, including the freedom of association and assembly, the right to demonstrate, picket, and petition.”

Adding that: “The Government has not banned public rallies and gatherings.”

CS Kindiki said the public order act clearly allows such rallies to be held between 6am and 6pm, he however warned that anyone planning to cause chaos, sabotage the economy, and engage in lawlessness will be dealt with firmly and decisively, in accordance with the law.

“Anyone planning to paralyse the economy, injure innocent citizens, loot private property, and vandalise public property on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday or any other day, not just in Nairobi but across the 47 Counties in the country will be dealt with accordingly.” He said.