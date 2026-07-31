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Tax revenue from licensed gaming firms hit Ksh 22B

Ronald Owili
By Ronald Owili
2 Min Read

Kenya earned a total of Ksh 22.3 billion in taxes from licensed gaming firms in the 2023/24 financial year, according to the latest data by the Association of Gaming Operators Kenya (AGOK).

The association says gambling-related taxes drawn from excise duty on stakes and withholding tax on winnings rose from Ksh 5.7 billion reported in fy2021/22 and has so far grown to Ksh 28.5 billion by close of April this year.

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AGOK attributes the growth to tighter compliance enforcement and improved revenue-tracking systems within the sector by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

AGOK Chief Executive Officer John Mutua however, flagged unlicensed platforms operating in the country, saying they return nothing to the exchequer and represent a sharper risk to both consumers and industry.

“This tax revenue comes from Kenya’s licensed, regulated operators,” said Mutua.

Analysis by the lobby further indicates that the industry directly employs at least 10,000 Kenyans in roles spanning software engineering, compliance, customer service, marketing, finance and data analytics.

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Additionally, AGOK puts the number of Kenyans whose livelihoods depend indirectly on the industry, including agents, suppliers, media houses and transport operators at over 500,000.

As part of efforts to curb gambling addiction and promote responsible betting, AGOK says it also carried out campaigns in partnership with the Gambling Regulatory Auhrity (GRA) to spread awareness among consumers.

“World Cup betting season is when Kenyans are most exposed to risk, so we couldn’t rely on a single channel or a one-size-fits-all message,” said Dennis Maina, CEO of Suss Ads. “We built a data-led, always-on presence across search, social and programmatic display so the responsible gambling message reached people at the exact moments they were placing bets, not after the fact.”

In the period under review gaming operators under AGOK spent an estimated Ksh 1 billion into sports sponsorships and CSR initiatives in 2024.

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