Kenya’s first batch of 13 departs for the World Athletics U-20 Championships in Eugene, Oregon

The first batch of seven athletes and four officials left the country early on Saturday for Eugene, Oregon, where they are set to compete at the 21st World Athletics Under-20 Championships between the 5th and 9th of

this month.

The team, which has been in a residential training camp since early last month in Kasarani, is made up of 23 athletes: 12 boys and 11 girls, with the second group set to leave the country tonight.

Among the athletes who travelled were Co-Captain Joyline Chepkemoi (5,000m), Caren Chepchirchir (1,500m), Nancy Chepngetich (800m), Emmanuel Kipkorir (3,000m), Frankline Kibet (5,000m), Marion Chepchumba (800m), and Kelvin Bii (Triple Jump).

Team officials who accompanied the team included head coach Robert Ng’isirei, middle-distance coach Beatrice Muraguri, long-distance coach Edward Moti, Daniel Sang (Physiotherapist), and documentation officer Dominic Ondieki.

The last batch will depart the country on Saturday night on Air France.

Kenya will aim to improve on its 2024 outing in Lima, Peru, where it managed a 5th-place finish with 7 medals: 3 gold, 3 silver, and a bronze.

More than 1,800 athletes from 147 countries will compete in this global showpiece.