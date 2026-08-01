China-South Africa clean energy cooperation

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday hailed growing China-South Africa cooperation in clean energy, saying the participation of Chinese wind turbine manufacturer Goldwind in Ummbila Emoyeni Wind Farm demonstrates how bilateral partnerships are supporting the country’s just energy transition.

Addressing the launch of commercial operations of the 155-megawatt (MW) wind farm in Mpumalanga Province, Ramaphosa said South Africa welcomes Chinese companies’ participation in the country’s renewable energy development.

“We are very pleased that it is a company that is riding on the relationship that South Africa has with China,” he said, referring to Goldwind, which supplied and commissioned the project’s wind turbines.

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s future energy mix will combine coal, wind, hydropower, nuclear, solar, gas and other emerging technologies to ensure energy security while advancing decarbonization.

“South Africa’s future energy system will draw on the strengths and resources we already possess while embracing new opportunities,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng said: “I would like to extend my warm congratulations on the milestone achievement, and express gratitude to all who consistently support China-South Africa cooperation.”

The ambassador cited the De Aar Wind Power Project in Northern Cape Province and other successful projects, saying, “It has been proven in practice that Chinese enterprises are not merely visitors from afar, but partners deeply rooted in South Africa. More and more Chinese enterprises are contributing to South Africa’s development.”

The facility, located in South Africa’s traditional coal-producing region between Bethal, Davel and Morgenzon in Mpumalanga Province, is the first phase of South African company Seriti Green’s planned 900-MW renewable energy program, which aims to supply clean electricity to the company’s mining operations while supporting a more diversified and resilient national energy system.

Speaking to Xinhua on the sidelines of the launch ceremony, Goldwind Chairman Wu Gang said the project demonstrates how Chinese technology and local partnerships can help advance South Africa’s energy transition.

“As a Chinese enterprise, we are proud to work with our South African partners to advance clean energy development and contribute to the country’s sustainable growth,” Wu told Xinhua.

Noting China-Africa business cooperation is creating new opportunities for investment and innovation, he said: “Goldwind is committed to expanding its presence in South Africa by investing in more renewable energy and energy transition projects in the years ahead.”