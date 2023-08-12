The Nairobi Festival: City Hall promises exciting 2023 extravaganza 

Plans are in top gear for the second edition of The Nairobi Festival which City Hall says will be “bigger and better.”

The team led by the County Executive for Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service, Dr Anastasia Nyalita and County Chief Officer, City Culture, Arts and Tourism, Clement “Clemo” Sijenyi, conducted a site visit with members of the Event’s Planning Committee.

The extravaganza will kick off from 11th -16th December 2023 and Nairobi County Government has commenced planning to ensure a seamless event.

“The festival will provide an opportunity for Kenyans to appreciate the city’s diverse food, culture, music, heritage, and art. We look forward to more partners coming onboard, as well as SMEs who will be able to showcase and market their products and services during the 6 days extravaganza. The festival will also coincide with the official re-opening of Uhuru Park. We will also have county Governors’ invited to this year’s extravaganza.” said Dr Nyalita

Last year, several leading performers took part in the festival, including a number of DJs.

Clement Sijenyi, Chief Officer, City Culture, Arts, and Tourism, noted that last year was a learning curve.

“This year, we will send out calls for auditions by September this year so that we give the selected participants enough time to rehearse and perfect their respective acts. I want to tell Nairobians to get ready for an experience of their lives. It will be fire.” said Sijenyi