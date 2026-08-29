The new face of nicotine quietly addicting Kenya’s youth

I recall a time when the face of tobacco addiction in Kenya was unmistakable. It belonged to an adult, often a man, with a cigarette dangling from weathered fingers. The harm was visible, the villain well-known. Today, the face of addiction has shifted, and it is far more difficult to recognise. It belongs to a teenager scrolling through TikTok after school, captivated by a sleek device held by their favourite influencer.

We are witnessing a silent epidemic, one where novel tobacco products are driving young Kenyans into early nicotine addiction, fueled largely by the very screens we cannot seem to put down.

Recent data confirms what many parents fear. While traditional smoking rates have declined to 9%, a new generation is being hooked on products that look more like USB drives than instruments of addiction. The 2024 NACADA survey on university students reveals that 12% currently use tobacco products, with 5.8% using e-cigarettes and 4.2% using nicotine pouches. Among adolescents aged 10-17, these numbers are rising, with children as young as six trying nicotine pouches and nine experimenting with e-cigarettes.

The numbers alone are chilling, but the real story is how these products arrived in the hands of our children.

If you want to understand why this crisis is accelerating, look no further than your phone. The tobacco industry has masterfully exploited a regulatory blind spot: the internet. Unlike traditional advertising, which is banned on Kenyan airwaves and billboards, social media platforms have become the wild west for nicotine promotion. A staggering 86% of young people report encountering tobacco content online, with platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X being the primary battlegrounds.

This is not old-school advertising. It is far more insidious. The industry has moved from billboards to influencers. Instead of a glossy magazine ad, you see a trendy Nairobi musician casually holding a vape in a music video. Instead of a sponsored post, it is a lifestyle reel from a fashion icon at a club, featuring a sleek device as an accessory.

The message is subtle but powerful: this is not a cigarette. It is modern, it is safe, it is for you. Research shows these posts are carefully curated with coded language and hashtags to evade detection, framing nicotine use as part of a glamorous, stress-free lifestyle. For a generation that spends hours online, aspirational identification is a powerful catalyst. They are not just buying a product; they are buying a piece of a cool identity.

These products are deceptively engineered to lower resistance. With over 250 flavours available in Kenya, from bubblegum to blueberry, the harshness of tobacco is masked, making initiation easy, even for a child. The child who starts with a sweet, fruity vape at 14 is being primed for a lifetime of nicotine dependence.

The industry markets these as “safer alternatives,” but the truth is far more dangerous. A 2021 study estimated tobacco use costs Kenya Sh44 billion annually in healthcare and lost productivity. More urgently, nicotine is a known neurotoxin that alters adolescent brain development, affecting memory, attention, and learning capacity. We are not just risking their lungs; we are diminishing their cognitive potential.

The Kenyan government is currently reviewing the Tobacco Control Act to close these digital loopholes. However, legislation alone cannot win this fight. Parents and guardians must recognize that a “vape” is not a harmless tech gadget, but a nicotine delivery device. We must engage our children with the same digital literacy we teach for online safety, discussing how influencers are often paid actors in a deadly marketing script.

The cigarette is no longer the primary threat. The screen in a child’s hand, showing a sleek device held by a smiling influencer, is the new frontier of addiction. We need to see this threat as clearly as we saw the last one, before an entire generation is lost to the cloud of flavored vapour.

Simon Mwangi is the Deputy Director of Corporate Communications at NACADA