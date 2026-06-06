World Environment Day 2026: We must invest in young people to save our planet  

Forest Expert & Project Manager, Africa Harvest The establishment of World Environment Day in 1972 by the United Nations General Assembly and its first celebration in 1973 under the slogan Only One Earth set an annual reminder that we do not have a spare Earth to migrate to when temperatures become unbearable.

Future generations would judge us harshly if we give up on halting global warming.

Though heavy emitters of greenhouse gases bear the greatest responsibility for global warming, climate action calls for the concerted effort of every human being to halt and reverse rising temperatures.

The effects of climate change have caused catastrophic damage across the globe.

It really does not matter whether you live in the Global South or the Global North; the effects of climate change are universal.

As we celebrate today’s World Environment Day, Africa Harvest contributes immensely to mobilizing grassroots communities in the development of agroforestry systems that seek to integrate trees, crops, and livestock for food production, soil health, and carbon sequestration.

Over the last 22 years, we have progressively advocated for sustainable food production and care for the environment.

The youth-led climate action would change the narrative of climate change to actionable and deliverable targets by 2050.

Governments need to review their national policies on forest restoration and management for the youth to spearhead operations.

Incentivizing tree growing would hasten the achievement of national and international targets.

Structured training on youth involvement in the domestication and commercialization of high-value trees would not only achieve economic stability but would also accelerate the attainment of the Paris Agreement toward Net Zero by 2050.

Payment for ecosystem services is a strategy that would attract young people as well as older people towards caring for our environment.

The majority of the population is made up of young people who have the energy and brains required to move the climate agenda to the next level.

Modern technologies to harness and monitor best practices for managing the environment could only be handled by the youth.

The world should gear up to bring these young brains into high-level environmental management, from waste management, which is a hazard in most counties, to forest development.

Waste management ought not to be perceived as an area that should be managed by undervalued people or lunatics.

Policies that guide better working conditions and remuneration would attract young people to venture into it. Conversion of waste into biofuel through modern technologies would create more jobs while removing hazardous gases and waste from the environment.

In conclusion, youth are the panacea to the global challenges of climate change. Their energy, ambitions, and brains could unlock great potential in the attainment of most climate targets.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article do not represent the position of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.