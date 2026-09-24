The quiet majority for human rights

War, climate chaos, division, greed look at any news outlet, and you might believe this defines our world. The laws of war are flouted.

Peace is elusive. Authoritarianism feeds on division. Power is concentrated in the hands of a select few.

But this is not the whole picture. Behind the headlines, there is another reality: quieter, less visible and far more positive.

Around the world, the vast majority of people are appalled by brutality, hatred, and injustice. They do not want wealth and power to dictate whose rights matter and whose are trampled.

They see that destruction and suffering are taking our world to a dead end.

They want the rules that protect humanity to be respected by everyone, always. They want to protect our planet from the threats that are already making it unliveable for many of its inhabitants. They do not believe their opportunities in life should be defined by their gender. And they do not want their rights to be sacrificed to technology, evolving at warp speed, with little control.

This is the thinking behind the Global Alliance for Human Rights, a movement launched in June 2026 by United Nations Human Rights to bring together everyone who cares about and works for human rights; to give voice to the majority; and to channel their enormous energy towards real change.

Because while a single person, government, organization or institution can do something to address today’s challenges to human rights, a united global movement can achieve far more.

Today, I see around me the same energy that drove the movements that fought slavery, colonialism, patriarchy, and apartheid. It doesn’t surprise me. People will always mobilise for what is right – within their communities and even for those halfway across the world.

The Global Alliance is linking governments, cities, civil society, young people, businesses, philanthropies, thinkers, artists, and scientists in practical ways to address people’s problems and improve their lives.

One of the Alliance’s first initiatives is on Human Rights Cities. Around the world, cities and local authorities are turning to human rights for concrete, non-ideological solutions to the challenges of modern urban living, from transport to education and social safety nets.

In Baguio in the Philippines, for example, people can follow public budgets and bidding processes via an app, making local government decisions more accountable and transparent. In Kenya, my staff are supporting human rights training for local authorities that will help people participate in decisions that affect their lives. Local and regional governments know that greater participation leads to greater efficiency, resilience, and stability.

Other Global Alliance initiatives cover youth mobilization, human rights in business and technology, climate action, science, philosophy, sport, and faith.

Projects that deliver human rights on a daily basis are all around us, in our streets, in our classrooms and boardrooms, and in our communities, as well as in parliaments and governments around the world. I am inspired by students, civil society leaders, community organisers, local officials and human rights defenders working – often quietly – to make their communities safer and people’s lives better.

The Global Alliance aims to connect and strengthen all these projects and initiatives. It is a living, buzzing hive of activity that builds on what already exists and co-creates its agenda in response to constantly evolving realities. It will make the quiet majority louder and more visible.

We must be clear-eyed. The challenges we face are complex, and governments and societies need to make difficult choices.

Human rights provide a compass to navigate those choices in a smarter, wiser, and fairer way.

At some point, all of us have wondered: How can we help the hungry child on our screens? How can we make sure families don’t face financial ruin because of medical bills? How can we protect our privacy online? When we bring these questions to the table, hear different perspectives, and work across sectors and regions, solutions begin to emerge.

This is key to the Global Alliance’s methodology: Imagine; Dialogue; Act.

Participation is now open. We welcome everyone who believes that fairness, dignity, and respect are the foundations of a safer and more stable future for our communities and our planet; and particularly those who propose solutions and are ready to bring those values into people’s lives.

Since its launch 100 days ago, the Alliance has seen interest from every region and across sectors. Some 600 different organizations, from governments and local authorities to civil society groups, academic institutions, businesses, and individual people have come forward.

Our Human Rights Cities network has rapidly expanded to more than 120 cities worldwide. Five leading names in sport have become early supporters of the Alliance. And twelve outstanding young changemakers have joined its Youth4Rights Advisory Group.

The movement exists. The energy is real. The commitment is there.

Now it has a name and a shared home.

I invite you to join us, bringing your ideas and your energy.

Author is the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

Disclaimer! Views expressed in this article do not in any way respresent the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation.