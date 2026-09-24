U.S. issues security alert over Tigray, Afar in Ethiopia

The United States Embassy in Addis Ababa has warned against travel to Ethiopia’s Tigray and Afar regions amid escalating security situation in the regions.

The security situation prompted Ethiopian Airlines suspend flights to and from the three airports, Mekelle, Axum, and Shire.

“The U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia is aware of reports that Tigray Defense Forces have taken control of the airports in Mekelle, Axum, and Shire. Ethiopian Airlines has suspended flights to and from the three airports,” the Embassy noted.

The Embassy said it has no information on when flights will resume.

“Due to the changing security situation, U.S. government personnel are not permitted to travel to the Tigray or Afar regions. U.S. citizens are advised not to travel to the Tigray or Afar regions for any reason,” the Embassy warned.

Further the Embassy urged U.S. citizens in Tigray and Afar to shelter in place until it is safe to leave, monitor local media for updates, and stay in touch with the airline for notifications on operations.

The citizens were also urged to review the State Department Travel Advisory for Ethiopia for more information.

Guterres calls for de-escalation of tensions

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has called on warring parties in Ethiopia to exercise maximum restraint and immediate de-escalation of tensions following renewed fighting in the northern Tigray region.

The latest escalation on September 23, 2026, has raised concerns over a possible broader conflict in the region.

The UN chief also raised concern over intensified fighting in and around Tigray and the spread of hostilities into neighbouring areas.

He called for parties to resume talks in good faith under the framework of the Pretoria Agreement which brought an end to the 2020–2022 conflict in Tigray.