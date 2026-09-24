Morocco Calls for Firm Action on Armed Groups and Drives Vision for African Solidarity

Addressing the ongoing 81st Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Bourita, delivered a sweeping address urging the global community to confront non-state armed groups while reframing Africa as an anchor of opportunity rather than a continent of conflict. Speaking on behalf of King Mohammed VI, Bourita warned of a changing world where “certainties are steadily receding,” highlighting that over 200 million people globally live under the control of armed actors. He called for firm international deterrence against these groups and their state sponsors, emphasizing, “They must therefore be dealt with firmly and responsibility must be assigned to the states that sponsor, harbour, finance and arm them.”

Central to Morocco’s address was a call for a fundamental shift in how international powers engage with Africa. Rejecting stereotypical narratives, Bourita declared that “Africa is not a continent of conflicts and a hotbed of problems,” but rather a resilient region capable of formulating its own solutions. Invoking King Mohammed VI’s principle that “Africa must trust Africa,” he pointed to transformative continental projects, including the African Atlantic Gas Pipeline and the Royal Atlantic Initiative to give landlocked Sahel nations access to maritime trade, as practical proof of African-led leadership and economic integration.

Alongside its economic vision, Morocco detailed major commitments to climate action and international peacebuilding. Highlighting the continent’s acute vulnerability to climate impacts, Bourita announced Morocco’s target to cut greenhouse gas emissions by up to 53% by 2035, while championing regional cooperation through African Climate Commissions established for the Congo Basin, the Sahel and African Island States.

On regional security, Morocco reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution in the Middle East, confirming its active participation in the Gaza international stabilization force and noted that Security Council Resolution 2797 has placed the Moroccan Sahara dispute on an irreversible path toward a final settlement based solely on Moroccan autonomy.

To cement its role as a bridge between Africa and global governance, Morocco officially announced its candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for the 2028–2029 term. Bourita noted that the bid represents “a kingdom with a diplomatic heritage spanning several centuries” dedicated to upholding multilateralism, peace, and sustainable development. By linking continental resilience with global accountability, Morocco’s address delivered a strong message that Africa is ready to shape the future of international diplomacy.