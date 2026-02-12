Tribunal blocks Sifuna’s removal as ODM Secretary General

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has stopped the removal of Edwin Sifuna as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The ruling was made after Sifuna challenged a decision by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to remove him from the position.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this instant application, inter partes, this Honourable Tribunal hereby issues orders staying the implementation of the Resolution made by the National Executive Committee of the Orange Democratic Movement Party on 11th February, 2026 to remove Edwin Sifuna as the Secretary General of the Party,” PPDT Acting Chairperson Gad Gathu ruled.

The ruling also barred the party from publishing the decision in the Kenya Gazette pending the hearing of the matter.

The tribunal further certified Sifuna’s application urgent and directed ODM and the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties to file their responses within seven days, with Sifuna granted a further three days to submit any supplementary reply.

The matter is scheduled for mention on February 26 to confirm compliance and issue further directions.

Speaking at a press briefing earlier in the day, Sifuna insisted that he remains the party’s duly elected Secretary General.

He maintained that his removal was illegal and did not meet the party’s constitutional requirements on fair administration of justice.

“I am not going anywhere. I will fight on all legal fronts. I am the duly elected Secretary General of the ODM Party,” he said.