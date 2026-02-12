Limuru leg set to cycle off revamped Loop Gravel Cycling series

The third edition of the annual LOOP Safari Gravel Series is set to begin on March 7th with the newly added Limuru leg opening the season.

Known for its rolling hills, tea plantations, and demanding gravel routes. With two seasons of the Series wrapped up, the Limuru season opener is expected to attract over 700 cyclists from across the region as they battle it out for up to KES.125,000 in the top Team prize.

This year’s season is anchored on giving cyclists a voice with the introduction of a new riders’ choice leg which will see riders vote for the location that will host the fourth leg.

Following the Limuru opener, the second leg, which is a UCI-qualifying race, will be held in Naivasha on June 13, 2026 with the third leg heading to Vipingo on August 28, 2026. The new riders’ choice leg will wrap up the year on October 24, 2026.

In addition to the riders’ choice race, the series will also involve monthly rides and activities with various clubs with the aim of sharing crucial tips on riding, supported by top talent drawn from one of the top teams in the series.

The series will also see updates made to the race distances with the Limuru leg featuring three race categories, including the 100KM Elite Race reduced from 120KM.

The 50KM Recreational Race targeting experienced leisure riders reduced from 60KM, while the 20KM Amateur Race remains as previous and is designed to welcome first-time cyclists.

This adjustment is intended to improve inclusivity while maintaining the competitive and adventurous spirit of the series.

Each leg across the season will also include a 5KM children’s fun race, reinforcing the series’ commitment to grassroots participation and early talent exposure.

The 2025 season delivered standout performances, including dominant rides by Ugandan cyclists Jordan Schleck and Mary Aleper, who defended their 120KM titles at the final event held in Vipingo Ridge.

Schleck has emerged as a dominant figure in the series, claiming five victories in eight races since the competition’s inception in 2024 and emerged as the overall winner in both 2024 and 2025. He is expected to be among the top contenders when the 2026 season begins in Limuru.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Eric Muriuki, CEO of LOOP DFS, said the series has exceeded expectations in both sporting and social impact.

“Over the last two editions, the LOOP Safari Gravel Series has grown into more than just a competition. We have seen elite performances, increasing participation from recreational riders, and engagement from local communities. That tells us cycling can be a powerful tool for sports, healthy living, and economic development. As LOOP DFS, we are proud to support a platform that not only develops talent but also showcases Kenya’s landscapes to a global audience.”

The organisers say preparations for the 2026 season are well underway, with the move to Limuru adding a fresh dimension to the opening leg.

“We are excited about what the 2026 season represents,” said Troy Barrie, Coordinator of The Amani Project. “For the past two years, our opening leg has been hosted at Tatu City, and shifting to Limuru allows us to refresh the experience while introducing riders to a different terrain and experience. The rider-selected final leg is also a reflection of how this series continues to listen to and grow with the cycling community.”

The series is organised by The Amani Project in partnership with LOOP DFS.