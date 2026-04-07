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Siaya: Protests over gold mining firm leave two dead

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
1 Min Read

At least two people were killed on Monday in Gem–Ramula, Siaya County, following a mid-morning protest over alleged evictions linked to Shanta Gold Kenya Limited.

Residents staged the demonstration demanding action on the evictions, but tensions escalated, leading to the fatalities.

Local authorities have not yet released details on the circumstances of the deaths. The incident raises fresh concerns over community tensions and corporate land disputes in the region.

However, authorities claim the protesters were stopped from attacking a local police station in Ramula Market.

The 1154 acre project cut along the border of Siaya and Vihiga counties at Ramula Market.

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