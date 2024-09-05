Triumphant team Kenya jets back from Peru

Team Kenya from the just concluded world athletics under-20 championships arrived back in the country early today from Lima, Peru, where it finished 5th with 7 medals: 3 golds, 3 silvers, and a bronze.

Sarah Moraa, Andrew Kiptoo Alamisi, and Edmund Serem, who all bagged gold medals during the 5-day championships, said they are now shifting focus to senior events, with the main target being the Tokyo 2025 World athletics championships.

Kenya won gold medals in 800m women, 5,000m men, and 3,000m men.

“Winning this gold is a big achievement for me as I am now done with junior championships and my focus will be senior events when the new season starts. am so happy it’s my 1st time to captain the team and winning a gold medal.” said elated Serem

Marion Jepngetich and Denis Kipkoech won silver in 3000m, with Matthew Kosgei adding another silver in 3000msc, while Diana Chepkemoi won Kenya’s only bronze in 3,000msc.