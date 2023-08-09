Education ministry maintains implementation of CBC is on track

Education cabinet secretary Ezekiel Machogu has maintained that the implementation of the Competency-based Curriculum (CBC) is on track.

The CS however admitted that infrastructural challenges exist but are being progressively addressed.

Machogu who Wednesday morning appeared before the Senate said his Ministry is engaging the World Bank to get funding for the construction of 1867 integrated resource centres and other amenities at a cost of Ksh 3.36 billion.

The CS also urged members of the National Assembly to support the construction of more integrated resource centres through the constituency development fund.

He also confirmed that the ministry has so far disbursed capitation of between Ksh15 to 40 thousand to schools across the country for each junior secondary school student.

So far 38,917 teachers have been employed with plans to employ another 20,000 later this year.

All schools have also been supplied with textbooks for grade seven.