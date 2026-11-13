Kisii leaders hail Ruto’s development initiatives

Political leaders in Kisii County have lauded President William Ruto for initiating various development projects aimed at improving the livelihoods of the residents as he concluded his four-day tour of the Gusii region on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Kisii Agricultural Training Centre grounds on the outskirts of Kisii town, Kisii Governor Simba Arati thanked the President for engaging with the residents of Kisii and backing the county’s development priorities.

“Let me take this chance to thank the President for agreeing to extend the Rironi-Mau Summit carriageway to Kericho through Kisii and to Kisumu, as the expansion would improve transport infrastructure and boost economic growth in this region,” Arati said.

He also cited the ongoing expansion of Gusii Stadium to international standards and the upgrading of several road networks within the county.

President Ruto launched the construction of key roads, including the Keroka-Ibacho-Kiamokama road in Nyaribari Masaba Constituency, the Kenyoro SDA-Riana Market-Kerina Road in Bonchari Constituency and the Nyagesa-Rianyamanga road in Bobasi Constituency.

Others included the Sengenya-Openda-Kiagware road and Nyakeyo-Nyamasege road in South Mugirango Constituency, as well as the Ogembo town road in Bomachoge Chache Constituency.

Governor Arati reiterated his commitment to partnering with the national government to translate its commitments to tangible results for the people of Kisii.

Broadcasting and Telecommunications Principal Secretary Stephen Isaboke noted the President’s tour had demonstrated the scale of ongoing works across Gusii, from roads and electricity to housing, markets, sports facilities and digital infrastructure.

Isaboke said the launch of the last mile electricity connectivity projects in various constituencies in Kisii will ensure more households are connected to the national grid, thus improving access to essential services and business operations.

The President flagged off the last-mile electricity connectivity projects in different areas within eight of the nine constituencies in Kisii.

He called for continuous collaboration among the local leaders across all levels of government to ensure the development projects improve the livelihoods of the residents.

Similarly, Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri thanked the President for prioritising the Gusii region in the national development agenda through investments that directly impact the residents.

“As leaders from this region, we remain committed to working together across all levels of government to ensure these projects translate into tangible improvements in the livelihoods of our people,” Okenyuri said.

She added that modern markets will help small-scale traders to sell their products comfortably even as improved road networks help the farmers to transport their produce to the markets.

The Members of Parliament, led by South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro, said the Gusii region will continue to rally behind President Ruto.

“Through the President’s leadership, 270 km of roads are being tarmacked in Gusiiland, the first time such a substantial investment in roads has been made,” Osoro pointed out.

President Ruto also inspected the Ogembo Affordable Housing Project in Bomachoge Chache Constituency and commissioned Tongeri Industrial Park in Bomachoge Borabu Constituency.

He also inspected the Itibo-Nyagesa road and the Itumbe-Motonto road at Kabosi in Bobasi Constituency.

Other projects included the commissioning of the Motonto modern market and Ibeno Kenya Medical Training College, the construction of Marani KMTC and the commissioning of Nyankororo Primary School in Bonchari Constituency.