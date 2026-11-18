The Confederation African Football (CAF) has announced the nominees for the final three Women’s categories at the CAF Awards 2026, completing the nominations ahead of the prestigious ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday, 2 December 2026.

This includes the Women’s Club Player of the Year and the highly contested CAF Women’s Coach of the Year.

The announcement follows the conclusion of the CAF Women’s Champions League that was held in Egypt.

The CAF Awards 2026 will recognise outstanding achievements across 18 categories, celebrating the players, coaches, clubs and national teams who have excelled in African football over the past year.

The latest nominations cover CAF Women’s Interclub Player of the Year, CAF Women’s Coach of the Year and CAF Women’s Club of the Year, following the conclusion of the CAF Women’s Champions League Egypt 2026 on Sunday, 15 November.

The three categories were held back to ensure that performances at Africa’s premier women’s club competition could be considered before the nominees were finalised.

Morocco’s AS FAR feature prominently after making history by becoming the first club to successfully defend the CAF Women’s Champions League title, defeating South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in the final in Ismailia, Egypt.

AS FAR claimed a record third continental crown, with captain Ghizlane Chebbak, goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi, Fatima Tagnaout and Imane Touriss all earning nominations for CAF Women’s Interclub Player of the Year.

Chebbak was named Best Player at the tournament, while Touriss scored twice in the final and Er-Rmichi claimed the Best Goalkeeper award.

Mamelodi Sundowns are also strongly represented following their run to the final, with Lebohang Ramalepe, Karabo Dhlamini and Ronnel Donnelly among the nominees.

Donnelly was one of the standout performers in Egypt, scoring a remarkable first-half hat-trick in the 4-1 semi-final victory over Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

Cameroon’s Lekié Football Filles have three players nominated after an impressive debut campaign that ended with a historic bronze medal, secured through a 5-0 victory over Kawempe Muslim Ladies in the third-place play-off.

Voting for the CAF Awards 2026 is taking place from 5–20 November, with CAF Member Associations, clubs and eligible coaches and captains participating in the process.