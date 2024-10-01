TSC announces recruitment of 46,000 teachers

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 46,000 job vacancies to address the teacher shortage in the country.

In a notice, TSC stated that 6,000 positions are available for primary school teachers, while 39,550 are allocated for junior secondary school teachers.

Additionally, 450 positions will be filled in secondary schools.

“The Teachers Service Commission invites applications to fill 46,000 vacancies for qualified teachers on Permanent and Pensionable terms of service,” the notice reads.

To qualify, applicants must meet specific criteria, including Kenyan citizenship, holding at least a PI certificate for primary school positions, and a minimum of a diploma in education for junior and secondary school roles.

Serving interns have also been encouraged to apply in their respective counties, sub-counties, or workstations and they will only be required to present their identity cards during the verification process.

The deadline for applications is set for October 7, 2024, with candidates required to apply exclusively through the TSC’s online portal.

“Interested and qualified candidates should submit their applications online through the Teachers Service Commission website, www.tsc.go.ke under ‘Careers’ or teachersonline.tsc.go.ke no later than midnight, October 7, 2024,” TSC stated.

TSC has also warned applicants against any form of monetary extortion by fraudsters posing as recruitment intermediaries.

“The recruitment exercise is free of charge. The Teachers Service Commission cautions applicants against fraudsters who might extort money from unsuspecting individuals under the pretense of assisting in recruitment