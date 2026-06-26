Local NewsNEWS

TSC pushes back against political meddling in teacher transfers

Acting CEO Eveleen Mitei asserts that deployment decisions are the Commission's exclusive mandate.

Eric Biegon
By Eric Biegon
4 Min Read
Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Eveleen Mitei. Photo/Courtesy

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Eveleen Mitei,  has cautioned politicians, sponsors, and other education stakeholders against meddling in teacher transfers and deployments.

The TSC boss firmly argues that school staffing decisions are the exclusive constitutional mandate of the Commission.

Speaking at the 49th Annual Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) Conference in Mombasa, Mitei disclosed a recent increase in attempts by external actors to influence teacher transfers. She stressed that such practices undermine the TSC’s independence and established staffing procedures.

“We value our stakeholders, but we ask them to allow the Commission to fulfil its mandate. I constantly receive letters instructing us to move teachers from one location to another. We maintain that this mandate lies strictly with the Commission,” Mitei affirmed.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

She emphasised that while the Commission welcomes recommendations, all decisions regarding recruitment, deployment, and transfers are made based on objective employer criteria and in accordance with the law.

“You can give us your proposals, and we will consider them based on the criteria we use as an employer, but we do not need any help from anyone in staffing our schools,” she clarified.

Tech leaders set to converge in Diani for CIO100 awards
Government bans macadamia harvesting until March 2025
Late CDF Francis Ogolla to be buried on Sunday
Ministry of Health rallies counties to fast-track Universal Health Coverage

Mitei urged the National Assembly’s Education Committee to safeguard the Commission’s constitutional independence and protect teachers from undue victimisation resulting from external pressure concerning transfers.

The Acting CEO also appealed to school principals in institutions with surplus teachers to release them for redeployment to schools facing acute staffing shortages, noting that equitable distribution of teachers remains a priority, despite budgetary constraints.

Beyond staffing matters, Mitei announced that the Commission is preparing to implement the second phase of the teachers’ Collective Bargaining Agreement next month and encouraged teachers to participate fully in the upcoming Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) job evaluation exercise.

“As principals, tell SRC what you do. Don’t tell them you are doing nothing. Once we submit the job descriptions to SRC, they will soon start evaluating teachers,” she advised.

Mitei added that the TSC has reviewed Legal Notice No. 50 to enhance support for special needs education by equipping teachers with the specialised skills required in an evolving education system.

She says the Commission will continue to pursue reforms aimed at improving teacher registration, addressing staffing shortages, and supporting competency-based education. However, she noted that sustained progress would depend on increased investment in both financial and human resources.

“We have a rapidly changing education landscape, and we should be ready to handle it. We have resource constraints, but we have all of you to manage with whatever is available,” she observed.

Mitei further called on Parliament to allocate more funding to the education sector. This, she argued, would enable the Commission and schools to meet the growing demand for teachers and deliver quality education across the country.

National Assembly to begin consideration of Supplementary Estimates by Treasury
Adolescents push policymakers for action at global forum
AU signs pact with DNDi to combat Neglected Diseases in Africa
Manzil Towers Collapse: Public officials, developers face manslaughter charges
Kindiki revokes new charges for IDs, Passports pending public participation
Share This Article
Previous Article The steady growth of Tennis Sport
Next Article FIFA World Cup: 19 teams confirmed in the round of 32, 13 slots to be sealed
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, on June 26, 2026. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)
China to establish security pact with Cambodia
International News
A robot gives a thumb up to a participant of the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on June 23, 2026. (Xinhua/Liu Lingyi)
Summer Davos turns spotlight on China’s innovation-led path amid global uncertainties
International Business
FIFA World Cup: 19 teams confirmed in the round of 32, 13 slots to be sealed
Football Sports
The steady growth of Tennis Sport
Sports Tennis

You May also Like

Integrity Centre
County NewsNEWS

EACC automates self declaration process

County NewsNEWS

Public barred as Tanzanian president sworn in

County NewsNEWS

Second Lady Dorcas Gachagua warns drug barons, dealers

Local NewsNEWS

TSC recalls field officers from leave ahead of national exams

Show More