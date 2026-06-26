FIFA World Cup: 19 teams confirmed in the round of 32, 13 slots to be sealed

After an entertaining, action-packed 15 days of the 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup, 19 teams have already booked their tickets in the round of 32, with the remaining slots set to be determined by Sunday morning at the conclusion of the group fixtures.

African representatives, among them 2022 semifinalists Morocco, Ivory Coast, and South Africa, earned their places in the last 32 after finishing 2nd in their groups and will be joined by co-hosts Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

Other nations that have sailed through are defending champions Argentina; 4-time champions Germany, France, Switzerland, and Bosnia and Herzegovina; and 5-time champions Brazil, Australia, Ecuador, the Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Norway, and Colombia.

More slots will be determined on match day 16 as 2-time champions France takes on Norway in Boston in a group I encounter from 10pm, which will decide who tops the group.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal will have all to play for against Iraq in Toronto in another Group I fixture on Friday at 10pm, after both sides lost their opening two matches.

Entertaining debutants Cape Verde will face Saudi Arabia in the 3am group H fixture with all to play for while Spain battles Uruguay in Guadalajara, in another simultaneous encounter.

The action will shift to group G early on Saturday as Egypt and Iran face off in group G while Belgium goes toe-to-toe against New Zealand in both 6am kickoffs.

FIFA World Cup Day 16 Fixtures

Group I: France vs Norway—10pm EAT, Boston

Group I: Senegal vs Iraq—10pm EAT, Boston

Group H: Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia—3am Houston

Group H: Spain vs. Uruguay – 3am – Guadalajara

Group G: Egypt vs. Iran—6 am, Seattle

Group G: Belgium vs. New Zealand, BC Place, Vancouver