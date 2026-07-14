Kenya, US deepen health partnership to accelerate UHC

Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening Kenya’s health system through a renewed partnership with the United States aimed at accelerating the country’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

According to a statement, the Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale spoke when he hosted a meeting of the Joint Oversight Committee under the Kenya–United States Health Cooperation Framework with a United States Government delegation led by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns.

The meeting reviewed progress in implementing Government-to-Government health partnership and reaffirmed shared commitment to advancing Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda.

Duale said that the Framework marks a significant shift from traditional donor support to a Government-led partnership anchored on national priorities, mutual accountability and sustainable investment in strengthening Kenya’s health system.

He said key milestones, including the Implementation Plan, risk assessment and Strategic Objective Agreement, have laid a strong foundation for implementation.

“We noted key milestones already achieved, including the near completion of the Implementation Plan, the commencement of a comprehensive risk assessment and the approval of the Strategic Objective Agreement, which together provide a strong foundation for successful implementation,” noted CS Duale.

The Cabinet Secretary emphasized the need to sustain momentum and finalize the remaining activities within the agreed timelines to guarantee uninterrupted delivery of quality healthcare services and a seamless transition of critical health programmes.

Further he commended the establishment of the County Transition Taskforce, whose work will be instrumental in developing an evidence-based roadmap to strengthen devolved health systems and safeguard continuity of essential services.

“The partnership presents a valuable opportunity to accelerate health sector transformation through investments in UHC under the Social Health Authority, Primary Health Care, digital health systems, health workforce development, disease surveillance, health security and sustainable medical supply chains,” Duale noted.

Duale thanked the United States Government for its steadfast partnership and called for the timely operationalization of the Program Management Unit to ensure smooth implementation and sustained delivery of essential health services.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretaries Dr. Ouma Oluga (Medical Services) and Mary Muthoni (Public Health and Professional Standards) alongside Chairperson of DPH-K Brian Rettman, Senior Ministry Officials including Dr. Andrew Mulwa of National AIDs and STIs Control Program (NASCOP), Dr. Ahmed Omar of Health Sector Coordination as well as representatives from National Malaria Control Program and the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA).