Twitwe ita: Hon. Tabitha Mutinda (UDA Nominated Senator) aineenea yiulu wa uteti na uthukumi wa maendeeo vaa Kenya

Virginia Mwikali (Msupa) na Senator mwoloote Tabitha Mutinda (UDA) nthini wa uneenania wa maundu ma uteti, ngwatanio na uthukumi wa mbai ya mukamba na nthi ya Kenya.

