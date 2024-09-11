Twiva emerges winner of Social Commerce award

Kenyan social commerce platform, Twiva, has been named winner of the Social Commerce Award at the 7th Annual International Pacesetters Awards held in Nairobi.

Speaking when the firm received the award, Twiva Chief Executive Officer Peter Kironji said the fete is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of the firm.

“We are building the future of retail in Africa by disrupting a $500 billion industry, digitizing and democratizing market access for MSMEs, and fostering trust in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Through seamless integration of social experiences and e-commerce transactions, we offer a unified path to purchase,” he said.

The platform currently has a community of over 11,000 influencers, more than 2,500 businesses, and hundreds of thousands of unique monthly visitors.

Twiva is an influencer-powered social commerce platform that enables brands to effectively reach customers through influencers who market and sell goods and services to their communities of influence.

Twiva offers products across categories including Electronics, Home, Furniture & Appliances, Fashion, and Health & Beauty.

“It is an honor to receive such recognition. Our commitment to delivering top-quality solutions for users, resellers, and businesses is clearly paying off. We owe this success to our community of users, resellers, and merchants—thank you for believing in us,” said Grace Gikonyo, Twiva Head of PR & Marketing.

The International Pacesetters Awards are a globally renowned platform celebrating excellence across various sectors.

Awardees are selected through comprehensive research and expert opinions within each respective industry.