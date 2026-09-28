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Two arrested, 770 rolls of bhang seized in Korogocho 

Florence Oyasi
By Florence Oyasi
1 Min Read

Two people have been arrested after police recovered 770 rolls of bhang during an operation in Grogon B area of Korogocho, Nairobi County.

The operation was carried out Sunday, 27 September 2026, by officers from Korogocho Police Station in Starehe Sub-County.

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Police said the officers were on routine patrol when they received information from members of the public about people allegedly packaging suspected illicit drugs inside a residential premise.

The officers moved to the premises and arrested the two suspects before recovering the 770 rolls of bhang, which were intended for distribution.

The suspects are being held at Korogocho Police Station as they await arraignment in court. The recovered bhang has also been secured as an exhibit.

“Illicit drugs and narcotic substance abuse destroy lives, fuel crime, and tear apart the social fabric of our communities,” NPS said in a statement.

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The National Police Service thanked members of the public for their continued vigilance and cooperation and reiterated its commitment to dismantling illegal drug trafficking networks across the country.

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