KVDA boosts tree planting, water harvesting ahead of El Niño

The Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) has intensified preparations for the expected El Niño rains, with environmental conservation and water harvesting identified as key measures to mitigate the effects of extreme weather in West Pokot County.

Cabinet Secretary for East African Community Affairs, ASALs and Regional Development Beatrice Askul inspected a 350,000-seedling tree nursery at Chepsurur- Kishaunet in West Pokot Sub-County, one of 16 nurseries established by KVDA across its area of jurisdiction.

CS Askul said the visit was aimed at assessing the region’s preparedness to harness the expected rains while reducing risks associated with flooding, soil erosion and water scarcity.

She said the visit is in response to the meteorological report that has been shared countrywide on the likelihood of El Niño and the need for the country to prepare early.

Askul said conservation of the upper reaches of the Kerio Valley was critical to communities downstream, particularly those living in arid and semi-arid areas that depend on rivers, dams, water pans and boreholes.

The CS said the Government had allocated resources for the production and distribution of tree seedlings, with KVDA expected to support environmental conservation activities in its area of jurisdiction especially in the North rift region to a tune of four million seedlings for planting during the expected El Niño rains.

She however, urged communities to take precautions before the rains begin, particularly those living or grazing near rivers.

CS Askul said that as a pastoralist region, communities have to be alerted to move away from rivers to raised areas so that the impact of run-off does not affect them.