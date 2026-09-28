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Current SHA provider contracts to expire Wednesday

Providers wishing to continue offering services have been urged to apply for new contracts and complete the contracting process before October 1, 2026.

Margaret Kalekye
By Margaret Kalekye
1 Min Read

Healthcare providers and facilities offering services under the Social Health Authority (SHA) have until Wednesday to renew their contracts for the 2026–2029 cycle or risk having their access to the SHA provider portal switched off.

SHA, in a statement, said current provider contracts will expire on September 30, 2026, at 11:59 p.m.

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Providers wishing to continue offering services to SHA beneficiaries have been urged to apply for new contracts and complete the contracting process before October 1, 2026.

“Providers without an executed contract for the 2026–2029 cycle will not be permitted to offer services to SHA beneficiaries after that date, and their access to the SHA provider portal will be switched off,” SHA CEO Dr. Mercy Mwangangi said.

Providers that have not completed the contracting process have also been advised to arrange for the transfer of patients receiving ongoing care to contracted facilities to ensure continuity of treatment.

“All providers are urged to complete outstanding contracting requirements promptly to avoid interruptions to services for beneficiaries,” she said.

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