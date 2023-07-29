Two arrested for allegedly defrauding M-Pesa operators in Baringo

Two conmen have been arrested by police for allegedly defrauding M-pesa operators in several towns within Baringo County.

The two men, identified as John Abuyo and Brian Masire, were arrested following a tough chase from Kabarnet police and captured in Eldoret town while on the run in a Mazda Demio vehicle with registration number KCX 586J.

Confirming the incident, Baringo Police Commandant Julius Kiragu confirmed said the two suspects have been defrauding M-Pesa operators and business people in Koriema, Kabarnet, and Elgeyo-Marakwet towns.

The two men are currently in police custody and are scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday.

He further warned the public to be wary of conmen and be careful when dealing with strangers.

They have also urged members of the public to report any suspicious activities to the police.