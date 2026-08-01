Two arrested over Kikuyu robbery with violence, gang rape

Detectives have arrested two suspects linked to a robbery with violence and gang rape following a road traffic accident in Kikuyu.

According to police, the victims had been involved in an accident near Kikuyu Boys High School when two men, posing as good samaritans, approached them under the pretext of offering assistance.

The suspects, identified as Kevin Ndereba Kilonzo and Shaban Warui Zainab, were arrested in Kamangu, Kikuyu.

Investigators say they attacked the vulnerable couple, robbed them of their valuables, forced them to reveal their M-Pesa PINs and emptied their mobile money accounts before sexually assaulting the woman.

Immediately the incident was reported, a team comprising detectives from the DCI Headquarters’ Operations Action Team (OAT), the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and Kikuyu County detectives swung into action.

“Through painstaking forensic analysis, intelligence gathering and relentless pursuit of every lead, the investigators closed in on the suspects.The operation culminated in the arrest of Kevin Ndereba Kilonzo and Shaban Warui Zainab in Kamangu, Kikuyu”, th DCI said in a statement.

Detectives also recovered the mobile phones used to facilitate the fraudulent M-Pesa transactions, as well as two pangas believed to have been used during the commission of the offences.

Investigations have since widened, with detectives pursuing a suspected receiver of the stolen mobile phones and exploring possible links between the suspects and other violent robberies and sexual offences committed within Kikuyu Sub-County and its environs.

The duo is currently in custody at Kikuyu Police Station pending an identification parade, processing and subsequent arraignment.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations commends members of the public whose timely information proved instrumental in this breakthrough and reiterates its commitment to hunting down violent criminals, dismantling their networks and ensuring they face the full force of the law”, the DCI added.

According to police, the victims had been involved in an accident near Kikuyu Boys High School when two men, posing as good samaritans, approached them under the pretext of offering assistance.

The suspects, identified as Kevin Ndereba Kilonzo and Shaban Warui Zainab, were arrested in Kamangu, Kikuyu.

Investigators say they attacked the vulnerable couple, robbed them of their valuables, forced them to reveal their M-Pesa PINs and emptied their mobile money accounts before sexually assaulting the woman.

Immediately the incident was reported, a team comprising detectives from the DCI Headquarters’ Operations Action Team (OAT), the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and Kikuyu County detectives swung into action.

“Through painstaking forensic analysis, intelligence gathering and relentless pursuit of every lead, the investigators closed in on the suspects. The operation culminated in the arrest of Kevin Ndereba Kilonzo and Shaban Warui Zainab in Kamangu, Kikuyu”, the DCI said in a statement.

Detectives also recovered the mobile phones used to facilitate the fraudulent M-Pesa transactions, as well as two pangas believed to have been used during the commission of the offences.

Investigations have since widened, with detectives pursuing a suspected receiver of the stolen mobile phones and exploring possible links between the suspects and other violent robberies and sexual offences committed within Kikuyu Sub-County and its environs.

The duo is currently in custody at Kikuyu Police Station pending an identification parade, processing and subsequent arraignment.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations commends members of the public whose timely information proved instrumental in this breakthrough and reiterates its commitment to hunting down violent criminals, dismantling their networks and ensuring they face the full force of the law”, the DCI added.