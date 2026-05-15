Detectives arrest two, seize narcotics at garage in Ruaka

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) and the Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU) have arrested two suspects, recovered a substantial cache of narcotics at an auto spare and garage shop in Ruaka, Nairobi County.

In a statement, the detectives who were acting on intelligence, raided the said auto spare and garage shop in Riverside and recovered the narcotic drugs.

Among those recovered were four bales of cannabis sativa, wrapped in yellow and green cello tape, neatly packed in a blue metallic box.

Additionally, the team recovered 12 blue carrier bags filled with cannabis, stashed inside a white bucket; 26 ziplock bags with 49 rolls of cannabis each; 20 more ziplock bags containing cannabis; and their tools of trade, including a digital weighing scale and an automatic vacuum sealer, along with assorted packaging materials and rolling papers, pointing out to what appears to be a well-organized network dedicated in packaging and distribution of narcotics.

Two suspects, Nasiim Abdallah and Trevas Mungai Okoth, were arrested on the spot and are currently held at Muthaiga Police Station, awaiting processing and arraignment.

Meanwhile, all seized items are being detained as exhibits.

Detectives have urged the public to be vigilant and report any incidences through toll fee number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000.